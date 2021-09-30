The city's favorite large-scale wine tasting, Wine Down Main, will toast to its 20th anniversary from 7-10 p.m. on Nov. 6 along Historic Main Street in Franklin.
The streets downtown will be closed to traffic while Lipman Brothers serves up wine, beer and spirits and local restaurants provide food samples.
Wine Down Main Street benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee — since its inception, the event has raised more than $2 million to support youth aged 5-18 years old.
E-tickets are $75 per person until Sunday, Oct. 11, and $85 per person after that. VIP tickets are $125 per person and include access to the Historic Franklin Theatre with signature cocktails as well as select Lipman Brothers wines, along with choice food selections and music from Elecoustic Soul.
Premium VIP tickets may also be purchased for $200 and include a gift bag of items such as gift certificates, wine and jewelry. Tickets may be purchased online at BGCMT.org or in person at Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee’s Club Support Center located at 1704 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 200, in Nashville or at the Franklin Boys & Girls Club located at 129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 1000, in Franklin.
