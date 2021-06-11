Franklin Tomorrow has plans to return to an in-person format in July for its monthly FrankTalks lectures, but June’s session will again be of the cyber talk variety when it takes place Monday at 9:30 a.m.
FrankTalks hasn’t been held in person since March of last year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This month's FrankTalks will be “City Hall on Wheels: Looking Ahead.” Virtual attendees will hear from Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Mayor Ken Moore, as well as other local government representatives, for information on what's ahead for 2021.
Franklin Tomorrow intends to return to in-person meetings starting with the July 12 FrankTalks, with video recording of programming available on the Franklin Tomorrow website and YouTube channel. The July session will be held at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Clubhouse off Lewisburg Pike, with a 9 a.m. coffee social and the hour long program starting at 9:30 a.m.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
