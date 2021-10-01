Williamson County Parks and Recreation is partnering again with Chicago Kite Company to host the second annual Kite Festival Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Franklin Recreation Complex.
Saturday’s festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday’s from 1-4 p.m.
“Chicago Kite Company has been serving the kite enthusiast for over 28 years,” a WCPR spokesperson said in a press release. “They have everything for kite flyers from beginners to seasoned professionals.”
The company will have a kite booth where attendees can purchase single, dual and quad kites, windsocks, garden spinners and flags.
The skies will be filled with giant kites that look like swimming sea creatures and professionals will perform stunt kite demonstrations with kites of all shapes and sizes. Families are encouraged to purchase or bring their own kites to fly in the Family Flying Zone.
Kids will enjoy a craft booth and other special activities just for them, including photo ops with Mary Poppins, Bert and other favorite princesses and super heroes provided by Dreams Do Come True.
Concessions from on-site food trucks will be available for purchase. Saturday’s food truck line-up includes Hoss Burgers, Chivanada Columbian Empanadas & Street Eats and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice. Sunday’s food truck line-up includes Yayo’s Original Mexican Gourmet, Pasta Galifi and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice.
Overflow parking will be available at Cheek Park behind Franklin High School with a shuttle service available or people can choose to take the walking trail over to the Recreation Complex.
For more information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab.
The Franklin Recreation Complex is located at 1120 Hillsboro Road.
