Dave Krikac is hoping he has found a new home for his nonprofit Our Thrift Store, but he first has to clear a couple of hurdles before any construction could get underway.
For much of the past year, Krikac has been searching for a new location for his operation, which serves as a center for training and educating young adults with disabilities while also acting as a retail outlet that sells donated clothing and other items. Having been located on Columbia Pike since Krikac founded the nonprofit 15 years ago, Our Thrift Store will eventually need to move as the owner of the property where it now sits — H.G. Hill Realty Company — plans to redevelop.
He finally contacted Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who offered a county-owned vacant lot at the corner of Granbury and Academy streets near the Williamson County Public Library. It’s a parcel of land that’s part of the Academy Park complex, which includes the library, Enrichment Center, Performing Arts Center and a gymnasium, and Anderson told Krikac he could lease the property for $1 a year.
“That’s it in a nutshell,” Anderson said. “There is nothing complicated about it. If the city [of Franklin] allows it and the county commission approves it, then he can go there.”
Krikac would like to build a 25,000-square-foot facility on the property that would include 43 parking spaces, a loading dock and ample space for the retail component of his nonprofit. His operation, which is part of the GEAR Foundation, currently has 25 employees
To begin building, Krikac and his supporters are first asking for a variance to how the property is currently zoned, which is civic institutional and does not allow for retail. Krikac will be going before Franklin’s Board of Zoning Appeals Commission Thursday, March 5, to plead his case, explaining that "100% of our building is used for training," he said.
Going against him, in a sense, will be residents who live in the homes that are adjacent to or near the proposed property.
“We don’t want a retail store there of any kind, whether it’s Chick-fil-A, Publix, Goodwill or Our Thrift Store,” said Jim Fordice, who lives on Everbright Avenue with his wife, Sarina Fordice. “First of all, it’s not zoned for that. … Since it’s zoned civic institutional, retail is not allowed. Retail brings traffic, and traffic on that block is already unbelievable.
“The only people that want it are people that don’t live [in the nearby neighborhood], and they like the mission [of Our Thrift Store]. We like the mission. I think everybody in America supports the mission of training disabled people, but no one in America wants a retail store in their backyard. That’s the issue — it’s not the mission, it’s not what they do, it’s what they are, which is a retail store.”
Other residents have expressed similar concerns, and many have signed a petition asking members of the Board of Zoning Appeals Commission to turn down the request.
“Everybody wants to see them and their mission succeed to the fullest,” said Terrell Thornhill, who lives on Everbright Avenue with his wife, Janine. “It’s just we’re at capacity here [with parking issues]. We can’t do it. We’re already stretched thin.”
Krikac said he’s not surprised by the opposition, but insists the facility would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
“I spent two days walking around the neighborhood and ringing doorbells,” Krikac said. “I sat down with some folks over there and I said, ‘I’m not here to convince you, but I am saying that something is going to be built in that location. Do you want it to be a county building or would you like to participate in helping design an award-winning building for our special needs kids?’”
As for timeline, Krikac said his month-to-month lease with Hill Realty has been extended to June. He believes construction could take six to seven months to complete, and there would, of course, be needed time for fundraising.
“We’re moving forward on the impression that we can exist there, raise money and build a beautiful, award-winning facility and have a 25-year lease,” Krikac said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.