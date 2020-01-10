The Franklin Civil War Round Table will kick off 2020 with a presentation on Confederate Gen. Patrick Cleburne Sunday at 3 p.m. at Carnton’s Fleming Center.
Dalton, Ga., historian and author Robert Jenkins will deliver the group’s first presentation on the renowned Confederate general. Jenkins has had two books published, The Battle of Peachtree Creek: Hood’s First Sortie in 2014 and To the Gates of Atlanta: From Kennesaw Mountain to Peach Tree Creek in 2015.
A Chamblee, Ga., native, Jenkins has been a student of the Civil War since childhood. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern and received his law degree from Mercer University.
“He last appeared at our Round Table in 2014, and we are excited to have him back,” the group’s Gregory Wade said in an email.
The public is invited. For additional information, email gregwade55@yahoo.com.
