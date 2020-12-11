The Franklin Fire Department announced the death of a construction worker on Friday morning after the worker was struck and killed by a concrete pump truck.
According to an FFD news release, the unidentified man died after he was struck by the truck at a commercial construction site on Hospitality Drive where a self-storage facility is under construction in what the department called a "job site accident."
FFD reported that emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 6:44 a.m., and FFD Cpt. Jose Periut said in the news release that the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified about the incident.
No other information about the victim, including his identity or the company that he was employed by, has been released at this time.
