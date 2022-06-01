The sentencing hearing for convicted murder Michael Mosely has been rescheduled for June 30 following the March verdict in the 2019 murders of Battle Ground Academy graduates Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III.
Mosely was convicted of two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of assault following a nearly week-long trial.
He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on May 26, but that date was pushed back to June 30 where he faces the possibility of life in prison.
Mosley is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for a different assault case.
