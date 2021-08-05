A Trader Joe’s grocery store is set to open in Cool Springs in Franklin “later this summer” according to the city of Franklin, and the business is now seeking to hire staff for the grocery store’s first location in Williamson County.
The Cool Springs Trader Joe’s is hiring for crew members, with a pay range from $12-16 an hour, and hours up to 38 a week.
“Our Crew Members create a warm and friendly shopping experience in our stores,” reads the job posting. “We answer questions, offer suggestions and ensure our customers know they are welcomed and cared for. We entertain customers and make grocery shopping an exciting adventure.”
Responsibilities listed for the position include operating cash registers, begging groceries, stocking shelves, creating signage for customers and helping customers find products. To apply for the position online, click here.
It was back in February when signs first pointed to a Trader Joe’s coming to Franklin, with city leaders reviewing a request to sell wine at a proposed grocery store located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. That request was approved later that same month, with the actual opening date still slated for “later this summer.”
Trader Joe's has more than 530 locations across 42 states as of February 2021. Trader Joe's employs more than 50,000 people and made more than $13.3 billion in revenue in 2017.
