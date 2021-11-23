The CoolSprings Galleria unveiled a new interactive mural on Saturday
The 37' x 11' mural is the largest piece created by New York-based artist James Anzalone was painted in approximately 150 hours across 12 days on the top level of the galleria's food court.
The mural features several sections where visitors can pose with the mural -- such as a painted swing or carrying illustrated shopping bags -- all with the goal of connecting the community to art (while shopping, of course.)
"The inspiration was interaction, community," Anzalone said. "I wanted it to be something that you could have multiple moments where people could take pictures, like smaller little experiences with, but also from a distance feel like a cohesive piece."
"We wanted to reimagine the experience that people have when they come out shopping," CoolSprings Galleria Marketing Director Tori Dean added. "We want them to have fun and be able to celebrate and feel a part of the community even here in the mall."
The piece was unveiled at a ribbon cutting event that was attended by Santa himself and featured live music, refreshments and giveaways.
"The whole experience has been super rewarding," Anzalone said.
"It's something that we want people to keep coming back to and keep enjoying," Dean said of the permanent piece, adding that more art could be coming to the galleria walls. "It brings life and art and the community all in the CoolSprings Galleria."
The mural is open to the public during normal business hours and the CoolSprings Galleria encourages shoppers to share their photos on social media by tagging their accounts @CoolSpringsGalleria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.