Franklin Police Officer, Nolensville resident and accomplished country musician Jeff Carson died at the age of 58.
The announcement was made in a news release on Saturday, March 26, by Carson's publicist and later also posted on Carson's social media pages, detailing that the Academy of Country Music award-winner died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center.
Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 16, 1963, and began practicing music by singing in church, later forming a band in Rogers, Arkansas.
He later moved to Branson, Missouri where he wrote songs and played music locally before moving to Nashville where he began recording demos, including for other musicians including Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”), Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”), Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”), Diamond Rio (“Mirror Mirror.”)
Carson's first charting single “Yeah Buddy” was released in 1994 but reached popularity in 1995 which was followed by his number one single "Not On Your Love" and his single "The Car" was awarded the Academy of Country Music award for “Video of the Year," all of which charted in 1995.
In total, Carson’s career achieved 14 charted singles on the Billboard chart.
Carson retired from the music business in 2009 and became a police officer with the Franklin Police Department where he served in the patrol division and until his death.
It’s hard to believe he’s gone. One thing is for certain — Franklin Police Officer #JeffCarson changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better! Thank you, Jeff, for your life of service & song. May his message live on: God Save The World.https://t.co/MU3937POBy— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 27, 2022
In 2019, Carson returned to the music business, signing a singles deal with MC1 Nashville to recut and release a previously recorded song “God Save The World,” which charted on the Music Row Top 40 chart.
He had also recently signed with Encore Music Group and had been working in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to be released later this year, featuring duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, and Craig Morgan.
Carson is survived by his wife, Kim Cooper Carson; son, Dayton Grei Herndon Carson; mother, Virginia Norton; brother, Steve Herndon; sister, Karen Spurlock, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
No information about funeral arraignments have been released at this time.
