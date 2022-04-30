Country music icon and Williamson County resident Naomi Judd has died at the age of 76.
Judd’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, announced their mother’s death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday, April 30.
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement reads. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”
Wynonna Judd has long performed with her mother as the Grammy-winning musical duo The Judds with their first album releasing in 1984.
The group stopped releasing studio albums in 1990 but would reunite over the years, most recently performing at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.
The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday, May 1, and they were set to embark on their final tour this fall.
The Judd’s have lived on a 1,000 farm in Leiper’s Fork for more than two decades, while Judd was born in Ashland, Ky., in 1946.
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of @TheNaomiJudd. Naomi, who made up half of legendary Country Music duo, @JuddsOfficial, has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/3RWV5jQgQY— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) April 30, 2022
Naomi Judd previously spoke publicly about her personal physical and mental health struggles with living with hepatitis C, depression and anxiety.
The announcement of Judd’s death was met with an outpouring of shock, sadness and support from people and organizations around the world, especially from those in Music City and throughout Middle Tennessee.
The family’s statement cited “the disease of mental illness" as cause of death. No further information about her death or funeral arrangements have been made public.
