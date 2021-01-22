Williamson County Commissioner Dwight "Bubba" Jones pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of interference with an emergency call on Friday just one year after his arrest by the Fairview Police Department.
In September 2020 Jones was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury, something that was delayed as a backlog of cases due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Jones' attorney and fellow County Commissioner Robbie Beal, no sentencing date has been set at this time.
Jones was elected to serve a third term in August of 2018, and represents Williamson County’s 1st District alongside Commissioner Ricky Jones.
