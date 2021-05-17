Six candidates seeking spots on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen were issued petition papers Monday, putting in motion the campaign toward Franklin’s municipal election in late October.
Monday marked the first day candidates could pull petitions at the Williamson County Election Commission office.
On the ballot will be four ward alderman seats and one at-large seat to complete an unexpired term that came after longtime alderman Pearl Bransford died last November. John Schroer, the former mayor of Franklin who served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation in Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration, is filling Bransford seat on the board until October’s election.
Three candidates have indicated they are running for the alderman-at-large position: Alan Simms, Bhavani Kumar Muvvala and John Haynes.
Bev Burger is running for re-election as Ward 1 alderman, while Patrick Baggett and Elizabeth Wanczak pulled petitions to run for Ward 4 alderman seats.
Aldermen Margaret Martin, Ward 4, Scott Speedy, Ward 3, and Dana McLendon, Ward 2, have announced they will not be running for re-election.
The qualifying deadline is July 15 at noon. Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 26, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day, with early voting set for Oct. 6-21. The deadline to register to vote is Sept. 27.
