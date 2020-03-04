The two school districts in Williamson County have released statements regarding the coronavirus and any impact it might have on students, families and employees.
Both Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District have addressed what is also known as the COVID-19 disease, working closely with and monitoring information released by the Center for Disease Control, the Williamson County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health.
In addition, the Williamson Medical Center also released a statement this week concerning the coronavirus.
Statement from Williamson County Schools through InFocus:
Williamson County Schools is continuing to work closely with the Williamson County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health, TDH, regarding the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to the TDH, Tennessee does not have any cases of COVID-19 at this time, and the risk to the general population in Tennessee and the United States remains low. Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey provided an update on actions underway to ensure Tennessee is prepared for an outbreak of COVID-19 on Feb. 28.
The Tennessee Department of Health is providing information about COVID-19 on its website. Additional information about symptoms, prevention and treatment and testing is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
WCS nurses are encouraging families to follow the recommendations of the CDC to prevent the spread of flu. Those include regular handwashing, cough etiquette and staying home if you are sick. Parents can visit our website for the complete list of WCS illness guidelines.
Statement from Franklin Special School District:
While there are no known cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our district, we are preparing for the possibility that the virus could make its way to our area. FSSD schools have many practices in place due to the cold and flu season, which we will continue to implement and can increase if needed. We want to remind students, families, and employees that the best ways to prevent the spread of flu or other respiratory illnesses is by washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and remaining at home when ill until you are symptom-free and/or fever-free for a full 24 hours, without the use of fever reducing medication.
We are monitoring information from the CDC on a daily basis for regular updates. We have a strong relationship with the Williamson County Department of Health and, if cases are identified in our community, we will work closely with medical experts in the Department of Health to determine the next steps.
Statement from Williamson Medical Center:
Williamson Medical Center is prepared to provide the safe and effective care of any patient who may have been exposed to the novel Coronavirus. We have approved protocols in place to guide the treatment of emergency patients presenting with fever and/or respiratory symptoms, as well as those who may have had potential exposure. Extensive plans are also in place to ensure the protection of all our patients and staff.
We encourage the community to remain vigilant in taking measures to stop the spread of any virus including:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Avoid contact with those who are sick
Patients with a fever and/or respiratory symptoms who have traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong or Italy or have been in contact with a confirmed novel Coronavirus case are urged to first contact the health department at (615)741-7247 for advisement on testing and care.
For the latest information regarding the Coronavirus (abbreviated COVID-19), visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.
