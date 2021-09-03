The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Williamson Medical Center (WMC) continue to increase as new cases of the virus continue to explode across Tennessee - particularly the Delta variant - with the Franklin medical center treating 38 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, Sept. 2.
"Williamson Medical Center continues to see increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and on our intensive care units," reads a Friday release from WMC.
"Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care."
Of those 38 patients, 34 of them are unvaccinated. Six COVID-19 patients are currently being treated with ventilators, all of which are unvaccinated.
The new Delta strain of COVID-19 has also led medical staff to see a younger demographic of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Of the 38 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at WMC, 21 - or 55 percent - of them are 59 years old and younger. Of the seven breakthrough cases being treated, four of them are in individuals 80 years old and older.
"Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages the community to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask in public," the release reads.
While breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are extremely rare, such cases have been documented among the vaccinated.
However, those who do experience a rare breakthrough case after having been vaccinated are far less likely than the unvaccinated to become hospitalized or die.
According to the Center for Disease Control, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
