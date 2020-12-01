Dubbed the "March for Trump," the cross-country bus tour currently traveling across the eastern United States is scheduled to make a stop in Franklin on Friday, and will feature a select few speakers including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and more.
The event will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Generations Church, located at 408 Church Street in Franklin.
March for Trump Bus Tour
Starting in South Florida, the bus tour made its way north along the east coast up to Virginia, making eight stops along the way. Jetting southwest to Atlanta, Ga., the bus tour will eventually make its way all the way to Minneapolis, Minn., before heading back east towards its final stop in Washington, D.C.
The bus tour will stop in Nashville on Friday in between its stops in Atlanta and Minneapolis.
The bus tour's final stop will see the commencement of a second march in support of Trump in Washington, D.C., with the first march having happened on November 14.
The stop in Franklin
The visit to Generations Church will see a litany of special guests:
- Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow
- Vernon Jones, Georgia State Rep.
- Amy Kremer, Chairman of Women for America First
- Kylie Jane Kremer, Executive Director, Women for America First
- Dustin Stockton, Tyrant's Curse
- Pastor Kent Christmas, Regeneration Nashville
- Cheryl Brown, Chairman Williamson County Republican Party
- Cecelia DeSonia, President Moms For Tennessee
- Tina Marie Griffin, Counter Culture Mom
- Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Mayor
Event organizers ask interested guests to join in "supporting President Trump and [celebrating] America," and also ask those interested to RSVP to the event through its Facebook page.
