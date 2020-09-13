Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announced recently that it has hired a new Realtor to its Franklin-Cool Springs office.
Laura Meshell, a licensed will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Williamson, Maury, Rutherford and surrounding counties.
Meshell spent several years traveling throughout the U.S. with her family before recently settling down in Franklin. Her experience with relocating meant finding the right community and home to fit her family’s needs, inspiring Meshell to become a realtor herself.
Meshell does have real estate experience from her work in Crye-Leike’s West Tennessee region in 2016, but she now looks forward to connecting with the Franklin community and becoming an asset to the Middle Tennessee market.
“I got back into real estate so I can help transplants like me and my family find a community they can call home,” Meshell said. “I am really looking forward to helping people move to this great area and finding a home they love.”
Meshell is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Williamson County Association of Realtors.
For more information regarding real estate in and around Franklin, visit Crye-Leike’s Cool Springs branch office, located at 206B Cool Springs Blvd., Suite 101, or visit the Crye-Leike website at www.crye-leike.com. Meshell may be reached at (248) 854-3303, or via email at l[email protected].
