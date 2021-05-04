With rain having postponed last week’s State of the City address by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, he will give it another go Wednesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to noon at Franklin Park in Cool Springs.
Moore will present his update on Franklin’s accomplishments and challenges over the past year due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially look ahead to what’s planned for the next year. Moore will speak from the theme “Making Lemonade out of Lemons.”
The event is being held at the outdoor amphitheater, located at 6100 Tower Circle, to reduce the risk to COVID-19 exposure. Seating will comply with recommended CDC guidelines for gatherings.
According to a press release from the city, Moore will discuss how, even during a pandemic, the community came together and continues to make a stronger Franklin for the future. Featured guests include Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Emergency Management Director Todd Horton, Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, and Nichole Volk, director of Marketing from Williamson Medical Center.
Moore will also talk about the city’s many accomplishments in 2020 and discuss projects on the horizon with City Administrator Eric Stuckey.
The Franklin High School Band, led by Director Jacob Campos, will provide music for the event.
All slots for attending in person are filled, but there is a livestream option available on the city’s Facebook page.
