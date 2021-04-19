Franklin Tomorrow has revised its dates and location for the Civic Index Conversations, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
The Civic Index measures components in the city — engagement, diversity and equity, and collaboration — that aren't often measured, but played a key role in the city of Franklin being named a 2020 All-America City by the National Civic League.
Franklin Tomorrow announced Monday it has revised its dates for the Civic Index to make it easier for attendees to participate and have a meaningful conversation about Franklin. The in-person dates are as follows:
April 21 at 9:30 a.m. – Aspen Grove Park Pavilion
April 21 at 3 p.m. – Harpeth Hotel Ballroom
April 22 at 1:30 p.m. – Pinkerton Park Middle Pavilion
April 26 at 9:30 a.m. – Westhaven Residents’ Club
April 28 at 5 p.m. – Westhaven Residents’ Club
Click here to register for these events.
Franklin Tomorrow is focusing on the self-assessment segment of the Civic Index. If Franklin community members are unable to participate in a Civic Index Conversation, Franklin Tomorrow is encouraging everyone to take the self-assessment survey.
The survey will focus on the seven components of civic capital and will ask those taking the survey to assess Franklin and answer subsequent questions about civic capital in Franklin. Click here to learn more about the seven components.
The Civic Index and Community Conversations are presented in partnership with Vulcan Materials. Additional support comes from Gresham Smith and Chandlerthinks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.