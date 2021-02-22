Conservative radio personality and financial advisor Dave Ramsey has listed his Franklin home for sale on the real estate brokerage website Redfin for approximately $15.5 million, the Nashville Business Journal reports.
The online listing reads that the six-bedroom property, located at 513 King Richards Court, spans a total of 14.38 acres and houses close to 14,000 square feet of living space and more than 6,000 square feet of covered porches and garages.
The property also has three garages, an elevator, five fireplaces, three staircases and a private gate.
Ramsey opened a new headquarters for his financial counseling service, Ramsey Solutions, in Franklin in September 2019. Ramsey Solutions employs more than 900 people.
He has been a successful radio personality since the early 90s, with the Dave Ramsey Show accumulating around 12 million weekly listeners. Ramsey is estimated to have a net worth of around $475 million as of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.