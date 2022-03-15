A fire broke out in a debris pile behind Page High School on Monday night, but it resulted in no damage to the school facilities.
The fire was reported after a nearby resident called 911 at approximately 10:36 p.m. It was contained to a demolition pile collected from an old portion of the the high school that was torn down while the school is closed for Spring Break.
According to Williamson County Office of Public Safety Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator J.R. Bonson, the exact cause of the fire is unknown, but it's believed to have been sparked from hot metals that have been torched as part of the demolition process, unknowingly reigniting and spreading throughout the large debris pile after workers left the site for the day.
"The biggest factor for us was accessing a working water line due to the demo," Bonson said in an email, adding that the school was never in any danger of being damaged by the fire due to the pile being located on a concrete pad.
