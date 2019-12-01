Downtown Franklin will be all abuzz Friday night with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, music, and the monthly Franklin Art Scene at more than 25 sites.
Kathie Lee Gifford, former cohost for the Today Show and the Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee show who is a relative newcomer to Franklin, will emcee the three lighting. Entertainment will be provided by the Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir, and there will be guest performances from Jars of Clay, led by Franklin resident Dan Haseltine.
“We are happy to welcome Jars of Clay and Kathie Lee to celebrate with us this year,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer.”
Meanwhile, December’s Art Scene will add to the night’s festivities as shops and restaurants will warmly welcome Franklin residents and tourists alike from East Main out to stops along Columbia Pike.
You’ll find gingerbread houses at St. Philip Catholic Church, a variety of nativity scenes at Franklin First United Methodist Church’s historic sanctuary, Tennessee Watercolor Society exhibit at the Williamson County Archives, a group artist show at Gallery 202, and beautiful art and pictures with Santa at Mason Chiropractic.
The Franklin Art Scene trolley will be available for free rides throughout the event. Click here for more information on the Franklin Art Scene, a full list of artists and a map of all featured locations.
Featured artists in the December Art Scene include:
Finnleys, located at 435 Main St, will host artist Emily Cooper, whose inspiration comes from her love of the beauty of nature as a reflection of the ultimate Creator, as well as her lifelong study of the Masters.
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, located at 117 4thAve N., will be providing free parking to Art Scene guests and showcasing a wonderful, diverse group of artists: Iridesse Dixon, Ilie Pettus, Rebecca Stanley, Tracy Grimes and Nathan Bell.
Franklin Road Apparel, located at 508 W. Main St., will be hosting artist Kristin Denver, who interprets patterns, rhythms and colors on canvas and paper, along with local hat maker Lou Banks, who often uses vintage materials to make one-of-a-kind masterpieces. David Leonard, an accomplished writer, artist and producer, will be sharing his music.
Gallery 202, located at 202 2nd Ave. S., will be closing out Art Scene 2019 with a larger than life, full-gallery show featuring almost 20 of their talented artists.
Hester & Cook, located at 340 A Main St., will host graphic artist Joanne Haas, who will be featuring restored and embellished early postcard images.
Historic Presbyterian Church, located at 5th & Main St., will feature abstract artist Mattie Wolf, and basket maker Alice Schlemm, as well as musician Carl Berg playing the Schoenstein Organ.
Hope Church, located at 137 4thAve. S., will showcase the art of Sharon Green who finds inspiration from resting in God's presence.
Mason Chiropractic will host local ceramic artist Lila Papenburg, whose international moves have influenced and changed her art, mixed media artist Krystal Torcvia, who finds inspiration all around her, crafter Ella Mason and Santa Claus straight from the North Pole!
Onyx & Alabaster, located at 134 2ndAve. N., will showcase the work of Maria Roate, who is known for her use of color and spontaneity throughout her paintings and design style. Also featured will be singer-songwriter Cyndi Thomson, who creates jewelry pieces with meaning: rare vintage pieces brought back to life and completely reimagined.
Sage Sleep, located at 434 Main St., will host photographer Mark Mabry, who is behind the first broadly published photographic depiction of Jesus Christ entitled “Reflections of Christ”.
Storehouse 9, located at 320 4th Ave N, will showcase artist Bitsy Hughes, whose ultimate goal is to make her subjects "sing" on canvas.
St. Philip Catholic Church/ First Light Academy, located at113 2nd Ave S, will feature Santa himself and live holiday music by John Angotti. They will greet you as you walk into the huge Gingerbread Town display — with over 150 individual houses designed by Firstlight art students.
Twine Graphics, located at 304 Public Square, will feature artist Courtney McCullough, who loves using texture in her paintings along with musician — firefighter turned Christian singer/song writer — Michael Ryan.
Visitors Center, located at 400 Main St., will be featuring the art of Justus Wayne Thomas as well as the work of the other two contest winners, Barry Noland and Anglela Bartone.
Williamson County Archives, located at 611 W, Main St., will feature an exhibit by artists from the Tennessee Watercolor Society's Middle Tennessee Region: Donna Callagnan, Marilynn Derwenskus, Cathy Dunn, Mel Edmondson, Questin Eichbaum, Wendy Latimer and Phyllis Tatum.
