WARNING: This story contains information about suicide. If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-8255. The NSPL provides 24-hour, free support to those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or loved ones.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has reported that WCSO deputies saved two young people who were planning on jumping off of the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge in two separate incidents this week.
According to a news release, on Monday afternoon a deputy was on a routine patrol when he stopped to check on an unidentified man in his 20s who was walking slowly on the bridge and refused to move away from the bridge's railing.
"It was clear the man was distraught and quick action was needed to save him. With the help of Deputy Keller Phillips, Deputy Bagsby was able to pull the man away from the railing," the news release reads.
Then around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, a deputy responded to the bridge after an unidentified woman in her 20s drove to the bridge from out of state with the intention of jumping.
According to the release, the woman said that she felt like a failure in her job and the deputy talked with the woman for about an hour, eventually convincing her to step away from the ledge.
"Deputy Bellinger kept her talking to keep her distracted long enough for Corporal J.C. Knox and Deputy Chris Giannoulis to get close enough to pull her to safety," the news release reads.
Both the man and woman were transported to local hospitals to get additional help.
The Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge has an unfortunate history of suicides, but community members have been working for years to address the issue, most recently having emergency call boxes installed at either end of the 145 ft tall structure.
On Thursday evening the City of Franklin held a virtual program to address the issue of suicide and provide those in need of help with both local, state and national resources.
Help is always available 24/7 for anyone experiencing moments of crisis by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
