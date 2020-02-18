Of the items that came before the Williamson County Board of Education at its February meeting Monday night, the one that generated the most discussion had to do with funding the schools.
Talk wasn’t about the big-dollar items such as construction of new schools or maintenance and update of existing ones. Rather, school board members had a brief back-and-forth on fees that parents are asked to pay each year — some that are considered voluntary and amount to less than $100 and others considered requirements and can total in the hundreds of dollars.
The board ultimately voted 10-1 (two members were absent) to approve the fees requested for the 2020-21 school year, but the one voting against had suggested that school fees be reduced or done away with entirely.
“This is one of my issues I’ve been pretty vocal about since my time on the board,” said Jay Galbreath, who has served the Sixth District since 2014. “I just ask all of us to figure out a way we can start reducing these and making these academic fees incorporated into our budget.
“The people we’re taking these fees from contribute about $20 million a year into our schools through PTOs and boosters, and this [individual fees] raises a million dollars. It’s just a bad optic. I bet if we made a good effort, we could incorporate these into the budget and then potentially provide matching funds to PTOs, and we would end up with more than the million dollars we’re raising today.”
WCS Superintendent Jason Golden pointed out that the Tennessee Department of Education requires school boards to approve any school fees each year.
“Historically in Tennessee, it’s a common practice — even to the point of it being incorporated into regulations — to request additional help from parents over and above what the county and state and federal government supply to fund our schools,” Golden said.
As Galbreath indicated, these classroom and extracurricular fees generate about $1 million each year. Funds raised through PTOs and boosters contribute around $20 million annually in Williamson County.
Not every parent can afford the fees, especially those after-school activities such as sports, cheerleading or band, among others. The latter ones require a fee, but according to Leigh Webb, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, no student is turned down because their parents can’t pay.
“We have worked really hard at the school level,” she said. “Anytime a student wishes to participate in an extracurricular activity and doesn’t have the ability to pay, the schools exhaust every resource they have available to them to ensure we can find a way for that to happen.”
Among other items at the meeting, the board voted to ask the county commission to approve an intent to fund up to $18 million for design, construction and equipping of an elementary school in the eastern part of the county. School officials have pinpointed land where the new school would be built and ready to open by August 2021.
The school board’s next monthly meeting is Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.
