It was the matter of a layup that separated the Dickson County Cougars and Franklin Rebels in the 11-AAA district tournament finals.
But after plenty of back-and-forth, lead changes, big time buckets and big cheers, it was Dickson Co.'s Jaden Davis who got the shot in the paint as seconds trickled off the clock to lift the Cougars to a title, 64-63.
"Just a lot of never quit in these guys," Cougars coach Hal Murrell said after the game. "Really proud of them."
The game, in one of the fiercest atmospheres you're likely to find in a midstate tournament, started out with neither team able to get much separation.
The moment Franklin's Reed Kemp or Matt Thurman would make a play, Davis or one of the Purvine brothers, Tucker and Cade, would match it.
This pace continued for much of the game. Kemp's opportunistic perimeter game (5-10 from the arc) and overall shooting (10-21 in shots) and Thurman's steady presence under the basket helped the Rebels, as did 2019-20 breakout Aiden Smylie's versatility.
But the night's star was Davis, who seemed to gain momentum every time he made a play. He wound up being the tournament's MVP, and no play meant more than the game-ending bucket that will send the Cougars home Friday night for the first round of region.
They'll host Hunters Lane at 7 p.m. in the region quarterfinals.
The Cougars' district win is even more impressive when you consider they lack starter D.J. Stacy, who went down with injury before the season ended.
"I think it's cool to him that like, even after he went down, he still is on his [Instagram] Story, telling people to show up and [is] encouraging in practice," Dickson Co.'s Jett Carter said.
"It pushes more to just want to make it," Davis said of Stacy being out. "Just for all of us to be together. We've been together the whole time."
Davis had 26 for the team while Tucker (14) and Cade (10) Purvine paced him. Carter had 9.
For Franklin, a finals appearance wasn't the most likely scenario entering the tournament as a fourth seed.
The Rebels made the state tournament last winter after its best season in 30 years. Key factors of that team, including star scorer Reese Glover and head coach Darrin Joines, have moved on to new opportunities.
But for first-year Rebels coach Jason Tigert (who faced his former team Tuesday night), the finals appearance shows the tremendous growth the team has made all season.
"We were significantly better than what we were earlier in the year," Tigert said. "There are only two players on our team that had any legitimate experience whatsoever.
"With that said, at no point did we think this was some rebuild or anything like that. We felt like we could win, and we feel like we could win now. And we proved that...and we still are. We didn't come out with the outcome tonight, but I still feel like we are playing our best basketball of the year in the tournament. So that hasn't changed just because we lose one at the buzzer."
Kemp finished the game with 30 points, with Thurman (15) and Smylie (14) not too far behind.
The Rebels (20-10, 9-7) will take second place in the tournament and a home game Friday night at 7 p.m. against Hillsboro to open region play.
"We've got a couple days now to reflect and clean up a couple things that we didn't do right," Tigert said.
