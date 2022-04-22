A Dickson man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a child following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment.
According to a Williamson County Sheriff's Office news release, 23-year-old Eli Jarrad McCord was charged with aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor (less than 50 images.)
"The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating McCord after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning his possession of child sexual abuse material," the news release reads. "The investigation resulted in the rescue of a 5-month old child victim who we believe McCord sexually assaulted. Digital media recovered during the investigation provided evidence of McCord producing and possessing child sexual abuse material."
McCord is being held in the Williamson County Jail on no bond, and at the time of publishing this story, no court date has been announced.
As McCord's arrest was the result of a direct indictment, no further information about the investigation has been made public.
