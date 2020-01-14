The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnathan Wade Stratton, of Dickson, in connection with last week’s shooting in Franklin that wounded a 19-year-old man.
The arrest was announced on WCSO’s Twitter on Friday, detailing that Stratton was arrested Thursday, two days after the shooting near Lula Lane.
Stratton is charged with especially aggravated robbery and is currently held in the Williamson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
According to a news release, the shooting happened on the evening of January 7, near the area of Incinerator Road and Lula Lane.
The unidentified victim was transported to Williamson Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim’s condition was unknown at the time of the news release, but according to WCSO Public Information officer Sharon Puckett, the victim is currently listed in stable condition.
According to WCSO, deputies found a wrecked vehicle that had been abandoned at the scene that was last known to have been driven by Stratton.
WCSO quickly named Stratton as a person of interest in the shooting that, according Puckett, is still under investigation.
No court date has been listed for Stratton at this time.
