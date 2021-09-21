District Attorney General for the 21st District Kim R. Helper announced her re-election campaign for the position that she has held since 2008.
The 2022 election will also see redistricting which will mean that the 21st Judicial District will only serve Williamson County whereas it currently also includes Hickman, Lewis and Perry Counties.
Helper is one of four elected female district attorney generals in the state and is the only woman to hold the position in the 21st District, having been reelected in 2014 .
“I am honored to serve the Williamson County community with a daily goal of seeking justice for all. Our office works diligently and tirelessly with law enforcement, from local police and sheriff’s departments to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as well as federal agencies to gather evidence and prosecute thousands of cases on an annual basis," Helper said in a news release.
According to that news release, Helper and her family have lived in Franklin since 1997, and she began her public service work in Tennessee in 1998 as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Justice Division before transitioning to the 21st Judicial District as an Assistant District Attorney in 2003, having also had prior legal experience in Florida from 1994-1997.
Helper was previously appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to serve on his Task Force on Sentencing and Recidivism, and later named by Gov. Bill Lee to the Tennessee State Criminal Justice Investment Task Force, and she currently serves on the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission, is a hearing committee member for Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.
"Our efforts, which include skilled, passionate and experienced assistant district attorneys, go beyond the courtroom and cases as we have strong and positive working relationships with victim support organizations such as the Davis House Child Advocacy Center, Bridges, and TN Voices for Victims, each of which provides valuable and essential services to crime victims," Helper continued. "I humbly ask for your support and vote so that we can continue to keep Williamson County one of the safest communities in the country.”
Helper is also a past president of the Williamson County Bar Association and the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, and continues to serve on the Conference’s Legislation Committee and works with the Williamson County delegation on criminal justice issues.
Her work also extends to the community which includes her role as Chairman of the Board of My Friend’s House, served on the Vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and continues to support its Spring Street outreach program, is actively involved with the 21st Judicial District Recovery Court, is a member of Morris Heithcock Lodge #41, Fraternal Order of Police and is an alumnus of Leadership Franklin.
"During Helper’s tenure, the District Attorney’s Office has assigned a prosecutor solely to handle cases in juvenile courts throughout the 21st Judicial District, assisted in the addition of a DUI Court and Veteran’s Court in Williamson County, and enhanced its prosecution of crimes against women and driving while under the influence offenses by adding staff dedicated to those cases. To support the communities served by her office," the news release reads. "Helper and her staff have provided supplies for flood relief, supported non-profits in the community, and provided gifts for children of Recovery Court participants during the holidays."
She has also been honored with the Ronald L. Davis Award by the Davis House Child Advocacy Center, the Humane Law Enforcement Award by the Humane Society of the United States and the Legal Award from the Williamson County Task Force Against Domestic Violence.
