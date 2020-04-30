Some of the amenities at Franklin city parks that have been closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be reopening as soon as Friday.
According to an announcement Thursday morning from City Administrator Eric Stuckey, the city dog parks at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and at Liberty Park will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. Also opening that day will be the tennis courts and skate park at Jim Warren Park. The equestrian trails at Harlinsdale Farm are reopening on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. All parks are open from dawn until dusk.
Basketball courts, batting cages, sports fields, restroom facilities and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice. The Parks Department has placed portable restrooms at several trails which will remain open.
“We were saddened to close some of our amenities beginning March 27 due to the coronavirus,” said Parks Director Lisa Clayton. “We look forward to citizens getting back to these areas of our parks, but also encourage citizens to practice physical distancing guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), to keep themselves and others safe to stop the spread.”
Another of the city’s reopenings will occur Wednesday, May 6, when the utility billing payment window at City Hall opens from 8 a.m.-noon weekdays.
