The Department of Justice has announced charges against a "high ranking" MS-13 gang member in Nashville after police arrested him in connection with a Halloween shooting.
According to a DOJ news release, 27-year-old Sergio Alvarado, also known as Sergio Ochoa, was on a supervised release when in he violated the terms of the release "by associating with" Michael Mosely, who was a convicted felon, when police allege that Mosely stabbed three people in December of 2019, killing two Williamson County residents.
Mosely is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 9.
Now an unsealed criminal complaint charges that Alvarado was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm following his arrest by Metro Nashville Police.
According to the news release, police arrested Alvarado as he fled from officers following a shootout at Club Miami around 4 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Officers reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity of the nightclub and when they arrived heard a volley of gunshots and two cars fleeing the parking lot, as well as one unidentified person who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers then approached a car in the parking lot that they believed was involved in the shooting where they allegedly saw Alvarado running toward the back of the lot near some dumpsters, eventually pursuing and arresting him in a nearby wooded area.
According to the release, police recovered a 9 mm pistol and a .380 caliber pistol near the dumpsters, and Alvarado was arrested and released on bond.
Then on Nov. 5, Alvarado was arrested on the federal firearms charge.
A detention motion filed by the government on Friday asserts that Alvarado is the leader of the local MS-13 clique, the Thompson Place Locos Salvatrucha.
"This gang is a violent, international street gang that operates in middle Tennessee and elsewhere," the news release reads.
The motion also asserts that Alvarado has a detailed criminal history, including several drug trafficking and firearm offenses, and is currently on supervised release from a 2017 case in which he received a 30-month sentence for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
Alvarado is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
