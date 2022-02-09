The Downtown Franklin Association last Thursday hosted its inaugural DFA Awards Meeting for its members at The Harpeth Hotel.
The Awards ballot featured a selection of its more than 170 current DFA business members and fielded public voting throughout the month of January 2022.
According to a release from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, which facilitated the affair, voters were encouraged to vote for each business on the following bases: the quality of its customer service, the clarity of its mission and fulfillment thereof, the multiplicity and uniqueness of its offerings, the indelibility of its consumer experience, its affinity for health and safety and its investment in the community.
Each criterion was a category in which businesses could be awarded, and companies that earned the most votes were announced alongside the official award winner in each. Moreover, the DFA acknowledged the special anniversaries of nonprofits and businesses of 2021.
“It has been an incredibly challenging time for entrepreneurs and businesses,” says Managing Director of the DFA, Heidi Hood. “We were thrilled to create something special like this for our members, to celebrate what they’ve accomplished and to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication to making downtown Franklin what it is today.”
Hood formerly served as marketing and communications manager for The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. She now takes the helm of the DFA, supplanting Liz Zinke who assumed the role less than a year ago. Under Zinke, the Main Street Festival — an attraction for tens of thousands annually — was placed in the DFA’s jurisdiction and returned last summer for its 37th annual event after skipping 2020 due to the quarantine.
Mayor Ken Moore opened the award ceremony — sponsored by regional lender Renasant Bank — by addressing the merchants in attendance, and Renasant Branch Lending Manager and VP Tony Sharpe represented the sponsor with remarks of his own. John Bond, co-owner of Twine Graphics & Retail and DFA advisory board chair, announced the award winners.
At the end of the evening, the DFA extended an invitation to connect with the organization and get involved in its mission.
The DFA, founded in 1984 to help facilitate historic preservation, supports businesses in Franklin’s Historic Downtown by way of its Main Street America accreditation and programming, and it further supports its members with miscellaneous services.
The Heritage Foundation — known for The Franklin Theatre and the Old, Old Jail projects among others — has committed since 1967 to preserve the county's architectural, cultural and geographic heritage while promoting revitalization efforts for Historic Downtown.
