Williamson Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Downtown Franklin Family Dentistry on Thursday, which is under new ownership.
A small group of community members gathered in person for the afternoon event while Williamson Inc. also livestreamed the ceremony for virtual attendees.
The practice is run by Dr. Sean J. Abrams and his staff of seven after taking over the practice in June following the retirement of Dr. Graham Burcham.
Abrams, his wife Jenny, who serves as the practice's Communications Manager, and their family are from Chicago, Illinois, and Abrams has practiced dentistry for more than 14 years.
"I've lived in Illinois my whole life and I'm just excited to be in a different part of the country and to explore, and everybody's been really welcoming and I really, really appreciate that," Abrams said.
More information about Downtown Franklin Family Dentistry can be found here, and more information about Williamson Inc. can be found here.
