Thousands came together in downtown Franklin Friday night for the 2019 Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony that featured music, photos with Santa and the miracle of nature as snow began falling through a 52-degree sky.
Of course, the highlight of the evening came when Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Chris Jones of Middle Tennessee Electric connected a giant plug to an outlet that lit up the giant tree that sits right in the middle of the town square.
The evening also included recent Franklin newcomer Kathie Lee Gifford as emcee, music from Jars of Clay, the Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir and “Cinderella” from the Studio Tenn presentation of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”
The Downtown Franklin Association participated with fun happenings in the downtown stores, most of which stayed open a little later so shoppers could get an early start on their Christmas shopping. The Franklin Art Scene also had its monthly Art Crawl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.