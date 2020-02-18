Tennessee Main Street and the National Main Street Center are working with all certified Tennessee Main Street communities to measure and plan for improved economic development in historic downtowns.
As part of this initiative, Main Street America is conducting a survey that is open to all residents and businesses in the Franklin area. Franklin is one of 37 downtowns across the state that are certified Tennessee Main Street communities, and each one has its own particular needs to address and is sending a survey tailored to its specific situation. The survey for Franklin is now active and will close Feb. 29.
“Not all downtowns are like Franklin,” said Jill Burgin, executive director of the Main Street Program and Government Relations for the Downtown Franklin Association. “There are some that have only one retail store downtown, but they’re trying to redevelop and create jobs. Communities can use the report [from the survey] to attract businesses and things like that.”
And even though Franklin has a thriving downtown, Burgin said the survey can be beneficial in better determining the city’s identity.
“The best way it can help Franklin is to let us know that what we think we’re doing right is actually what folks want us to do,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who feel like our downtown is tending to become more like a tourist attraction and not a downtown where locals want to visit and where they want to conduct business.
“We want to make sure that we’re trying to do both. We know that Main Street is a place where people want to visit, but we know the purpose of downtown has been as the center of commerce and justice and retail operations for a couple hundred years, so we want to maintain that.
"It has to be a well-rounded community that serves everyone. So this will help us get input from the folks who come here for whatever reason and let us know their thoughts.”
The online survey takes 5-10 minutes to complete. The results are confidential and are being collected by the National Main Street Center. Results will be provided to the Downtown Franklin Association Main Street program in the coming months.
