An overnight fire did 'extensive' damage to the Red Pony restaurant, one of downtown Franklin's anchoring establishments.
The Franklin Fire Department reported that, early Saturday morning, it was dispatched to a structure fire on the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Franklin.
FFD Chief Glenn Johnson confirmed at about 6 a.m. the fire, later to be confirmed at the Red Pony, was under control.
FFD's C-Shift Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani shared that, at about 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire alarm at the Red Pony restaurant and encountered "a large amount of fire." He shared the flames were confined to the building of origin after suppression activities from FFD.
At first, Polenzani recalled, the gas line that fed the restaurant and the joining structures hampered early firefighting efforts with the meter being burned away by the fire.
The gas line has been shut off from the 5 Points to 4th Ave. block in downtown, per FFD, with an effort being made to isolate that closure to the building. Gas service returning to other structures in the area of impact could be a while, Polenzani said.
The cause of the fire has yet to be shared by FFD. No injuries are reported.
The Red Pony shared Saturday on Facebook that the fire did not do too much damage to the interior of the restaurant but said it would remain closed for an undetermined length of time.
"Early this morning there was a fire at Red Pony and we suffered extensive damage," the restaurant shared.
"Luckily most of it was to the exterior but we have water and other damage that will mean we are closed for a while. The most important thing is that everyone is okay and we are so grateful for that. We will update this community as soon as we are able."
The downtown Franklin visitor's center also had to delay its opening Saturday morning due to the fire's impact.
We will update this story as we have more information.
