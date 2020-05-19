An early morning crash closed a section of I-840 after a semi-truck flipped and caught on fire on Tuesday.
The unidentified driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash that shut down the westbound interstate lanes for several hours just past the Carter's Creek Pike exit.
According to a Williamson County Rescue Squad Facebook post, crews from three stations were dispatched to the crash and extinguished the blaze without further incident.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
