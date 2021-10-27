A software issue with specific voting machine tabulators in Tuesday’s Franklin municipal election has led to officials calling for a hand count of ballots Wednesday afternoon.
According to an email from Chad Gray, Williamson County election administrator, the technical issues mean vote totals in the aldermanic election may be incomplete.
“The commission will convene along with a member of an eight member counting board to hand count ballots cast on Election Day from each of the eight polling locations,” Gray said in the email that was sent just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
He added the Election Commission has been given the authority by Secretary of State Tre Hargett through Mark Goins, coordinator of elections, to address the issues and begin the hand count.
This process will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area used for early voting in the Election Commission office at 1320 West Main St. in Franklin. Members of the press, candidates or their representatives may be present for this hand count of ballots.
There were 3,995 ballots cast on Election Day, and a total of 7,421 votes including early voting numbers.
Unofficial winners were Gabrielle Hanson for alderman-at-large, Matt Brown in Ward 2, Jason Potts in Ward 3 and Patrick Baggett in Ward 4. Bev Burger, incumbent in Ward 3, was unopposed.
