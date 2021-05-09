Even as Nashville burnishes its tech reputation — see Oracle’s 8,500-job commitment as the latest example — Silicon Valley investors have asked Enexor BioEnergy CEO Lee Jestings why his company is in Middle Tennessee.
He has told them it’s an optimal place to do business and build a team and the proof is in the pudding.
“We’re sort of on a winning streak,” Jestings said of his renewable energy startup, which markets the Bio-CHP system, a shipping container retrofitted with motors, valves, fans, pumps, ignitors, proprietary turbines and a digital interface to convert organic and plastic waste into energy on site. A Bio-CHP installation can generate 75 kW of electric power and 125 kW of thermal energy. Executives say the units can offset as much as 2,200 carbon dioxide-equivalent tons annually.
Enexor is about two weeks out from starting a climate change accelerator run by Google and little more than a week from closing on another deal for venture capital. The firm is enrolled in four different accelerator programs whose objectives overlap, including those with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization and Halliburton Labs, and Jestings expects the company to find its way into another one soon.
Google and Halliburton benefit from Enexor’s technology and expertise while providing the local firm with tools and services to push research and development, scale up its business model and raise capital. Jestings said goal fulfillment for each program aids in achieving milestones for others and all efforts support this year’s broad rollout of Bio-CHP.
Jestings expects Google in particular will boost his team’s work on data solutions, carbon credit logistics and blockchain applications, though he conceded he does not yet know exactly how these goals will be accomplished. Google’s climate change accelerator is expected to pinpoint locations around the world where waste mass is most conducive to deploying Bio-CHP.
“I think it’s going to be a unique opportunity to solve some big problems,” said Jestings.
Bio-CHP’s primary selling point is that its onsite waste-to-energy model is cheaper and easier to set up than other renewable energy solutions such as gasification. That has piqued the interest of an unnamed ocean-cleaning company looking to target plastic waste in “small nations throughout the world,” according to Jestings. The Enexor system also contains a blockchain component provides a means to pay local residents in these countries via cryptocurrency — monetizing so-called carbon credits — for collecting waste products. Google’s machine learning expertise, Jestings said, should help optimize this process for Enexor’s machines.
