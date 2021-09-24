Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival returns to Franklin's Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday and Sunday and we've got all the details in one place.
Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday, with the Lil' Pilgrims Hootenanny kicking off the festival at 11 a.m. on Saturday and The Black Keys closing out day one with their set at 8:25 p.m. Sunday will begin with the annual Sunday Service featuring Kathie Lee and Louis York and the 2021 festival will close with Dave Matthews Band's set at 6:30 p.m.
According to the festival's Facebook page, if an attendee's festival wristbands have not arrived, attendees can bring their confirmation email and a photo ID to the box office on site to have passes reissued.
The onsite box office will be open from 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY
As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, the festival is implementing several public health and safety measures for attendees, staff and vendors.
Blankets (max size 8'x10',) low-backed chairs (under 30",) backpacks (18L,) small digital or film cameras (no detachable lenses,) non-aerosol sunscreen, 1 factory-sealed water bottle, hydration packs, purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance,) mobile phones and chargers, hand sanitizer, baby wipes and baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child are permitted.
Attendees are also encouraged to download the Pilgrimage App for Android or IOS to keep up with all of the news and events this weekend, and a complete festival FAQs page can be found here.
The festival's general admission is sold out, and as with any large event traffic will be a concern, but the festival is offering shuttle services on both days, and they have provided travel, parking and drop-off information which can be found below.
DRIVING INSTRUCTIONS
DIRECTIONS TO ON-SITE LOTS: If you purchased a parking pass for an on-site lot, please take EXIT 68 B onto Cool Springs to Mack Hatcher then Franklin Road. Be sure to stay in Left Lane for South Lot and Right Lane for North Lot. LEFT LANE = SOUTH LOT and RIGHT LANE = NORTH LOT.
DIRECTIONS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY OFF-SITE LOT: For those who do not have on-site parking passes and would like to park off-site at Liberty Elementary, please take EXIT 67. Franklin Transit will be offering a shuttle from Liberty Elementary to Pilgrimage for $1. There will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road without an on-site parking pass.
DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: To park in off-site lots in Downtown Franklin, please take EXIT 65 to HWY 96. Festival parking is available at Ligon Field and Bi-Centennial Park. Northbound Franklin Road from 1st and Main in downtown Franklin will be available to pedestrians only and is a short walk to the festival. There will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road without an on-site parking pass.
DIRECTIONS FOR RIDE SHARE AND TAXIS: There will be a designated rideshare / taxi area at the Factory across the street from the festival. Be sure to tell your driver to take EXIT 67. Please inform your driver that there will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road and there will be no drop-offs on Mack Hatcher or Franklin Road.
SAVE TIME AND BE PREPARED:
There will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road without an on-site parking pass.
NO Northbound traffic on Franklin Road. ONLY 2 Lane Southbound traffic (for on-site parking) when entering the festival during peak times.
Off-site Lots available – Please see directions to Liberty Elementary Lot, Downtown Franklin lots and for Rideshare / Taxi Drop-offs.
SHUTTLE INFO
Daily shuttle passes are available with a pick up at 11 a.m. on one of five routes:
Franklin ($23) - Baymont Inn, 4206 Franklin Commons Ct, Franklin
Cool Springs ($23) - Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, Bus will stop near loading zone in front of Cool Springs Convention Center, 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN (11am) then Towne Place Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 7153 S Springs Dr., Franklin (11:15am)
Nashville ($35) - Outside Soccer Field Parking Lot, Granny White Pike & Morrow Ave, Nashville
North Nashville ($35) - In front of the 312 Pizza Company, 371 Monroe St, Nashville
There is one scheduled departure time at 11 a.m. for each line. (Cool Springs has two stops with the second stop departing at 11:15 a.m.) Post-show, the buses will leave as they fill with the final departure one hour post show (11 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.) If there is only one bus on a specific line, it will not leave until an hour after whereas if there a multiple they will leave as soon as they fill after the show. This will not be determined until sales are complete. Price is a single day round trip.
More traffic information is available from the City of Franklin below.
The Williamson Home Page will have extensive coverage of the festival throughout the weekend on our website and social media pages, so keep an eye on our coverage for our stories, photo galleries and more.
