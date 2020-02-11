Fairview dropped a 56-44 District 11-AA contest at Stewart County Tuesday night.
The game was a back and forth affair the first half, with the Yellow Jackets holding a slim 20-18 lead at intermission.
But the Rebels came storming out of the gates in the third quarter - powered by four three points by Landon Dennis - to take command of the game.
The host outscored the visitors 23-14 in that stanza and then added 15 more points in the fourth for the win. Dennis finished with 19 points.
The onslaught of points was triggered by the ballhandling of point guard James Stultz, arguably one of the quickest players in the district.
Strong Rebel team defense and Stultz's pinpoint passing was too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome.
Stultz finished with 14 after scoring 39 the last game against Waverly. Weston Wallace also had a strong game, pouring in 14 points - including four three pointers.
"They went on a good run, and they are a good shooting team," said Fairview Coach Trey McCoy, whose squad has been hampered by injury and illness. "We've been a little inconsistent. When we play good, we're good."
Fairview, who looks to be the fourth seed going into next weeks' district tournament, came out prepared to make it a game. A 13-7 second quarter run had given them momentum going into the locker room. But the third quarter turned the tide for the Rebels.
Bill Eads led Fairview with 12 points, while Ryan Stannarel added 10. Kennedy Pendergrass chipped in with nine.
Creekwood looks to hold on to the number one seed, while Stewart County and Hickman County battle for the two seed. Stewart County travels to Hickman County Thursday night in a key district showdown.
The boys' district tournament will start next Tuesday with games at higher seeds.
The semifinals will be on Friday and the championships slated for Saturday. Fairview will host the last two rounds.
