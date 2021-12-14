A Fairview Elementary School teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes following a 27-count Maury County Grand Jury indictment.
50-year-old Jonathan M. Ullrich was indicted and charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual battery, eight counts of rape of a child and eight counts rape, one count of incest and one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation, and was arrested by the Maury County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon.
Ullrich, of Culleoka, is a first grade teacher at FES, and according to Williamson County Schools Executive Director of Communication Carol Birdsong, Ullrich has been suspended without pay following the charges that Birdsong called "horrific."
WCS sent two emails to FES parents on Monday and Tuesday where they said that there is "no indication that any of these charges are related to his work at Fairview Elementary School or in WCS," but they are encouraging parents who may have information about inappropriate or illegal activity involving Ullrich to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615 790 5560.
They are also providing support to children at FES who may be in need.
Ullrich previously served as the principal at Longview Elementary School before he was temporarily reassigned to the WCS central office due to allegations that he had made inappropriate comments to a staff member.
According to the indictment, the incidents of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child date back to 2016 and that abuse continued into this month, which is why Ullrich has been charged with additional counts of rape and other sex crimes, as opposed to more counts of rape of a child, noting that the victim's age has increased over the course of the alleged abuse.
Ullrich does not currently have a court date set, but he remains jailed in the Maury County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
