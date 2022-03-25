The City of Fairview Fire Department honored four of their members this month for their life-saving actions in 2020.
According to a news release, FFD Capt. J. Woodard, Lt. Clay Gholson, Firefighter Dakota Day, FF Jacob Duffield and FF Tate Hayes were all awarded the department's Medical Service Award after they administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other aid to an unidentified male patient who was unresponsive and without a pulse on Dec. 6, 2020.
"Through the efforts of the members of Fairview Fire and our response partners at Williamson Medical EMS on duty providing care in the field, the patient was able to make a recovery and return home from the hospital and resume normal life," the news release reads.
