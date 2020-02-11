The Fairview Lady Yellow Jackets traveled to Stewart County Tuesday night and dropped a 44-35 contest.
The game was tight for the first three and half quarters, but the Lady Rebels went on a 7-2 run to seal the win. Fairview still retains second place in District 11-AA action with a 10-2 mark, while Stewart County improved to 8-3. Creekwood currently has the top seed with two games to go.
"We still feel good about the season as we'll be the two or three seed," said Fairview head coach Wayne McGowan. "If we had cut down on some turnovers we'd been right in the game tonight."
Karlee Bramlett hit two free throws at the 4:22 mark in the fourth to put the hosts up 36-33. The Lady Rebs hit 7-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Lady Yellow Jackets at bay. A three pointer by Tori Hale pushed the lead to 41-35 and Fairview never threatened again.
Bramlett finished with 13 points, followed by Mackenzie Smith with 11. Kaitlynn Bramlett added 10 points.
For Fairview, Kelsey Gossage had 12 points and Kendall Spicer added 8.
Fairview led 7-6 after the first quarter and was down one at the half 18-17. However, the Lady Rebs outscored the visitors 13-10 and 13-8 in the last two stanzas.
Fairview travels to Creekwood Thursday while Stewart County travels to Hickman County Thursday and at Lewis on Friday.
The first round of the district tournament will be next Monday, with the lower seeds playing at the higher seeds. The top four teams will then advance to Fairview with the semi-finals on Friday and the championship games on Saturday.
Coach McGowan likes the fact the the tournament will move to Fairview, providing they advance.
"It will give us more energy to play at home," he said. "We will have less nerves. We've had a really good season - we've really come together as a team."
