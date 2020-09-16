Fairview High School will remain closed for another two weeks as a result of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases across the campus.
According to a letter to families of Fairview High, Williamson County Schools Communications Director Carol Birdsong said remote learning will continue until Monday, Sept. 28, when students may return to campus. The closing runs through Sept. 25, and includes the cancellation of the next two Fairview High football games and any other extracurricular events.
As of Tuesday afternoon, according to Birdsong, there were 28 cases involving students and teachers with 36% of the student population and 14% of the teachers and staff quarantined by the Williamson County Health Department.
The campus had first closed last Friday after an attendance rate of only 67% had been recorded for the day. It remained closed through Tuesday, at which time the decision was made to stay shuttered for nearly two more weeks.
Birdsong added that students not quarantined who still need Wi-Fi capability can reach out to their grade level principal or the school’s main principal, Kurt Jones. He will be in communication with families during this time and will provide updates and additional information when available.
