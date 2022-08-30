A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year.
According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
According to the affidavit, a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the Talley Hollow Road home on the evening of March 25 and was shown a video by a woman that allegedly depicted Couser as he "lunged" within three feet of the woman with a "active chainsaw."
The affidavit states that Couser had reportedly used the chainsaw to cut shrubbery on the woman's side of a property fence line, which resulted in the vandalism charge.
Couser is scheduled to be arraigned in a Williamson County Circuit Criminal courtroom on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.