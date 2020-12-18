Ryan Dalton Elvis Joy, 34, made his final appearance in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to several sex crimes against a child in a case dating back to April of 2019.
The guilty plea was submitted as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in a hearing held via webcam as Joy is currently incarcerated in the Williamson County Jail.
Joy was originally charged in three separate cases, where he was charged with five counts of aggravated statutory rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal trespassing, two counts of disorderly conduct, aggravated burglary and theft of up to $1,000.
The prosecution laid out the facts of the case that had the case gone to trial they would have presented to a jury.
According to the DA’s office, the investigation into Joy was sparked when the Fairview Police Department was searching for a runaway 16-year-old girl who had been reported as being seen near an apartment complex in Fairview.
That unidentified juvenile ran into a nearby wooded area where law enforcement followed, eventually making contact with Joy, who was at that time experiencing homelessness and living in a tent.
Joy denied seeing or knowing the girl, and police returned to the apartment complex where they made contact with the runaway's mother who was seeking to press charges against her daughter, citing her continued efforts to run away from home.
It was then, prosecutors said, that Joy emerged from the woods and told police that he believed someone was inside of his tent.
Police found the teen hiding under a blanket in Joy’s tent, and at that time both the teen and Joy denied any sexual contact.
It was later that the teen admitted to someone at her school that she had been having consensual sex with Joy dating back to March 2018 in various areas of Fairview in vehicles and in the woods of a park.
Joy is more than 10 years older than the teen, and had also shown the girl items that he had been stealing from the apartment complex near his campsite. Some of those stolen items included cell phones, which Joy eventually sold using a kiosk in Dickson.
The teen eventually became pregnant and went to seek an abortion. Police then used DNA from a fetal tissue sample that prosecutors said proved with more than 99 percent accuracy that Joy had impregnated the teen.
As part of the plea agreement, Joy pleaded guilty to all five counts of aggravated statutory rape, criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary and theft of up to $1,000, while all other counts were nullified.
For these crimes Joy will serve four years to serve in prison as a range one offender for the class D felony sex crimes, four years to serve for the aggravated burglary and thirty days to serve for the criminal trespassing charge, as well as serving eleven months and 29 days for the theft charge at 50 percent.
Joy is also required to pay fines associated with some of the crimes, and will be placed on the state’s sex offender registry.
All of those counts run concurrent with each other, as well as concurrent with sentencing for an unrelated case out of Rutherford County in which, according to the prosecutor, Joy recently pled guilty. The details of that case were not immediately available.
Had Joy not reached an agreement with the state he would have faced up to 28 years in prison.
