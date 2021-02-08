For the first time in school history, the Fairview High School wrestling team will be bringing home a duals state title.
The team (20-3 to finish the year) won the Class A-AA duals wrestling tournament Saturday with a 39-36 win over regular contender Pigeon Forge at Nolensville High School, the alternate tourney site.
In the semis, the Yellowjackets won over Hixon 44-31.
Summit High School finished third in the Class AAA state tournament Saturday, falling to Cleveland 41-37 in the semifinals at Independence HS.
The Spartans got a 43-20 win over Oakland to start the day.
Below is the box score from the :
138 Riley Bennett (Fairview) over Colin Gray (Pigeon Forge) Fall 3:00 0 6.0
145 Josh Parton (Pigeon Forge) over Mathew Cox (Fairview) Maj 10-2 4.0 0
152 Garrett Foreman (Pigeon Forge) over John Spicer (Fairview) Fall 2:40 6.0 0
160 Blake Mitchell (Fairview) over Aiden Littles (Pigeon Forge) Fall 1:12 0 6.0
170 Malachi Bennett (Fairview) over Khumovn Sattorov (Pigeon Forge) Maj 15-4 0 4.0
182 Joseph Skidmore (Pigeon Forge) over Marco Pukl (Fairview) SV-1 7-5 3.0 0
195 Ethan Sutton (Pigeon Forge) over Kendrick Curtis (Fairview) Fall 5:17 6.0 0
220 Caleb Wolfe (Pigeon Forge) over Arie Donaldson (Fairview) Fall 0:16 6.0 0
285 Jacob Clevenger (Fairview) over Mustafi Algarawi (Pigeon Forge) Fall 4:49 0 6.0
106 Sam Frank (Fairview) over Samuel Hadder (Pigeon Forge) Fall 2:16 0 6.0
113 Hunter Gentry (Pigeon Forge) over Josh Helm (Fairview) Fall 3:09 6.0 0
120 Keegan Seaver (Fairview) over James Justice (Pigeon Forge) TF 25-9 0 5.0
126 Jeffery Anderson (Fairview) over Andy Cable (Pigeon Forge) Inj 2:12 0 6.0
132 Noah Dyer (Pigeon Forge) over Mathew Blaylock (Fairview) Fall 3:31 6.0 0
unsportsmanlike 113 -1.0 Dual Meet Score 36.0 39.0
