Before he heads off to play for Clemson, Fairview's Brandon Parrish has hauled in another prestigious honor.
The Yellow Jacket great has been named the Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the second-straight year.
The release says he is a 2019-20 Allstate All-America honoree. He didn't get a senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he had 68 goals and 40 assists in his high school career.
“Brandon’s movement off the ball is fantastic,” said Diego Figueroa, Parrish’s club coach with Nashville SC. “Knowing that he was constantly getting pressed, he would do a fantastic job of creating space for others.”
He is one of the recent WillCo players to be recognized by Gatorade for the honor, with Centennial alum Johnny Heckman (2014-15) and Franklin alum Brad Ross (2013-14).
Independence's Robert Hassell won the honor for baseball for a second year last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.