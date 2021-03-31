The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the Stream Valley subdivision.
Firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the two-story residence on Streamside Lane, according to a news release from the department.
The homeowner smelled smoke and soon discovered heavy smoke in the attic. She left the house and called 911.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the fire started in the attic and is believed to have been caused by a faulty HVAC unit.
Firefighters contained the fire to the attic. No one was injured, and King estimated damage at $5,000.
