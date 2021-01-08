The home of former Tennessee House Speaker and current State Rep. Glen Casada was searched Friday morning after agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant on his Franklin home.
In an email exchange with the Nashville Post, U.S. Attorney Office Public Information Officer David Boling confirmed that Casada's home had been searched by FBI agents, but could not at this time confirm the nature of the search.
Additionally, News Channel 5 reporter Phil Williams reported that the home of Casada's former chief of staff Cade Cothren was also searched by FBI agents.
Later during a press conference, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed that Casada's legislative office at the Cordell Hull building in Nashville was also searched by FBI agents, as well the offices of Republican state Reps. Robin Smith, Todd Warner and Kent Calfee.
Sexton clarified that while Calfee's office was searched, he was not part of the investigation.
Casada, Smith and Warner have all been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the raids.
"They had search warrants, which does not imply guilt or innocence, but since they're part of an active investigation, it was best to determine that the appropriate measure would be to place those individuals on administrative leave until further notice," Sexton told reporters.
Sexton, who became Speaker of the Tennessee House in August of 2019, said that he was made aware of the investigation "shortly after becoming speaker." Calling Friday a "sad day for the Tennessee General Assembly," Sexton vowed to continue cooperating with federal authorities as they carry out their investigation.
Casada has represented Tennessee District 63 in the State House since 2003, and was voted by his colleagues to serve as House Speaker in 2017. Casada would later resign as House Speaker in 2019 amid scandal.
Casada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stephen Elliot of the Nashville Post contributed to this report. This story is still developing and will continue to be updated.
